Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15th Wing Cover Video 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Sky Warriors, here's to you and all the great work you’ve accomplished this past year at #15th Wing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 20:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772448
    VIRIN: 201110-F-SN616-896
    Filename: DOD_108058331
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Wing Cover Video 2020, by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Decontamination
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    exercise
    readiness
    15th wing
    Hickam Field
    MXG
    MX
    Tropic Tempest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT