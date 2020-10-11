Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Computerized canines to join Team Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tyndall will be one of the first Air Force bases to implement semi-autonomous robot dogs into their patrolling regiment. These computerized canines demonstrated their abilities Nov. 10 at an event attended by Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, and leadership from the 325th Fighter Wing and the Tyndall Program Management Office. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    TAGS

    DoD
    Military Working Dogs
    Robotics
    MWD
    ACC
    325 FW
    325 SFS

