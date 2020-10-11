Tyndall will be one of the first Air Force bases to implement semi-autonomous robot dogs into their patrolling regiment. These computerized canines demonstrated their abilities Nov. 10 at an event attended by Maj. Gen. Tom Wilcox, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center commander, and leadership from the 325th Fighter Wing and the Tyndall Program Management Office. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 19:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772447
|VIRIN:
|201110-F-MG692-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108058321
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Computerized canines to join Team Tyndall, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
