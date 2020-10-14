Michigan National Guardsman supports Veterans Home

U.S. Army SPC. Krystal Schoenborn from 631st Troop Command, Lansing, Mich., Michigan National Guard, talks about her time and duties while serving on COVID orders at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, Grand Rapids, Mich., Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs on Oct. 14, 2020.
Guardsman from the Michigan National Guard help Michiganders with COVID from a variety of supporting roles from testing sites, food pantries, Veterans Homes, etc.
Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is a long-term care state veterans home. It was originally constructed in 1885 and is one of 152 state veterans' homes throughout the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)
|10.14.2020
|11.10.2020 17:46
|Video Productions
|Location:
|GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
