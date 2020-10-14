Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guardsman supports Veterans Home

    GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army SPC. Krystal Schoenborn from 631st Troop Command, Lansing, Mich., Michigan National Guard, talks about her time and duties while serving on COVID orders at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, Grand Rapids, Mich., Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs on Oct. 14, 2020.
    Guardsman from the Michigan National Guard help Michiganders with COVID from a variety of supporting roles from testing sites, food pantries, Veterans Homes, etc.
    Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is a long-term care state veterans home. It was originally constructed in 1885 and is one of 152 state veterans' homes throughout the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 17:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772441
    VIRIN: 201110-Z-GS745-0001
    Filename: DOD_108058135
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    This work, Michigan National Guardsman supports Veterans Home, by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    631st Troop Command
    Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
    COVID 19
    COVID
    Grand Rapids Home for Veterans
    Veterans Homes

