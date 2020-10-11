Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral Brian Penoyer provides closing remarks for Campaign Orion VI

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer, Eleventh Coast Guard District commander, provides remarks for the conclusion of Campaign Orion VI, a multi-national operation with the Colombian Navy. (Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 17:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772439
    VIRIN: 201110-G-LB555-019
    Filename: DOD_108058132
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Admiral Brian Penoyer provides closing remarks for Campaign Orion VI, by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Colombia
    San Francisco
    Admiral
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    California

