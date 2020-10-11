2nd MAW celebrates 245th Marine Corps Birthday

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing honor the 245th birthday of the Marine Corps with a cake cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, November 10, 2020. The cutting of the cake is an integral part of the Marine Corps birthday celebration and symbolizes an annual renewal of each Marine's commitment to the Corps and Corps' commitment to our nation's quest for peace and freedom worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damaris Arias)