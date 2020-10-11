Marines with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing honor the 245th birthday of the Marine Corps with a cake cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, November 10, 2020. The cutting of the cake is an integral part of the Marine Corps birthday celebration and symbolizes an annual renewal of each Marine's commitment to the Corps and Corps' commitment to our nation's quest for peace and freedom worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damaris Arias)
This work, 2nd MAW celebrates 245th Marine Corps Birthday, by Cpl Damaris Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
