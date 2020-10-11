Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MAW celebrates 245th Marine Corps Birthday

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Cpl. Damaris Arias 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing honor the 245th birthday of the Marine Corps with a cake cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, November 10, 2020. The cutting of the cake is an integral part of the Marine Corps birthday celebration and symbolizes an annual renewal of each Marine's commitment to the Corps and Corps' commitment to our nation's quest for peace and freedom worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Damaris Arias)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 17:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772434
    VIRIN: 201110-M-KW786-1002
    Filename: DOD_108058098
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MAW celebrates 245th Marine Corps Birthday, by Cpl Damaris Arias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CEREMONY
    RELAY
    USMC
    2ND MAW
    CAKE
    2ND MARINE AIRCRAFT WING
    RUN
    MWCS-28
    COMMSTRAT
    245TH BIRTHDAY

