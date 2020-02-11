Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day 2020

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Video by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Armed Forces veterans pose for a Veterans Day campaign photo shoot Nov. 2, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Veterans Day is celebrated annually on Nov. 11; it is the day we honor individuals who served in the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 16:33
    This work, Veterans Day 2020, by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS

    Veterans Day

