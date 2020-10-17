Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Arms Battalion Re-designation

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2020

    Video by Capt. Lauren Orr and Maj. Margaret Ziffer

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    On Oct. 17, 2020, the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment re-designated as the 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment in accordance with an Army Chief of Staff directive. Through that re-designation, the legacy of "First Kansas" lives on.

    1st Battalion
    2nd Combined Arms Battalion
    137th Infantry Regiment
    re-designation
    reflag
    Combined Arms Battalion
    635th Armor Regiment

