Combined Arms Battalion Re-designation

On Oct. 17, 2020, the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment re-designated as the 1st Battalion, 635th Armor Regiment in accordance with an Army Chief of Staff directive. Through that re-designation, the legacy of "First Kansas" lives on.
