    Drive-up COVID testing

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Benjamin Wocken 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    Instructional video: Drive-up COVID testing at Ireland Army Health Clinic

    Video by Ben Wocken

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 15:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772401
    VIRIN: 201109-O-OI973-779
    Filename: DOD_108057692
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    This work, Drive-up COVID testing, by Benjamin Wocken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

