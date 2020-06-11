John Philip Sousa's Birthday Celebration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The President's Own" United States Marine Band pays homage to its 17th Director John Philip Sousa at Congressional Cemetery, located in Washington, D.C., on the 166th anniversary of his birth. This annual musical tribute will include a brief history of the March King and a performance of Sousa's "The Stars and Stripes Forever" and "Semper Fidelis."

