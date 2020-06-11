The President's Own" United States Marine Band pays homage to its 17th Director John Philip Sousa at Congressional Cemetery, located in Washington, D.C., on the 166th anniversary of his birth. This annual musical tribute will include a brief history of the March King and a performance of Sousa's "The Stars and Stripes Forever" and "Semper Fidelis."
www.marineband.marines.mil
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 14:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772391
|Filename:
|DOD_108057615
|Length:
|00:23:53
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, John Philip Sousa's Birthday Celebration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT