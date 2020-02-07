Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBER's Military Working Dogs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's Military Working Dogs, part of the 673d Security Forces Squadron, are a critical component of the mission. Trained to apprehend fleeing suspects, sniff out explosives, and conduct searches, these canine service members are highly trained. They work with their handlers daily, practicing the skills they need on the battlefield and at home station.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 15:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772390
    VIRIN: 200702-F-SO696-001
    Filename: DOD_108057606
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    explosives
    Alaska
    Military Working Dogs
    SFS
    Security Forces Squadron
    Elmendorf
    dogs
    canine
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    JBER
    MWDs
    673d Security Forces Squadron
    673d SFS
    JBER Salutes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT