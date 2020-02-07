JBER's Military Working Dogs

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's Military Working Dogs, part of the 673d Security Forces Squadron, are a critical component of the mission. Trained to apprehend fleeing suspects, sniff out explosives, and conduct searches, these canine service members are highly trained. They work with their handlers daily, practicing the skills they need on the battlefield and at home station.
|07.02.2020
|11.10.2020 15:07
|Video Productions
|772390
|200702-F-SO696-001
|DOD_108057606
|00:02:47
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
