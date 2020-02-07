JBER's Military Working Dogs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772390" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's Military Working Dogs, part of the 673d Security Forces Squadron, are a critical component of the mission. Trained to apprehend fleeing suspects, sniff out explosives, and conduct searches, these canine service members are highly trained. They work with their handlers daily, practicing the skills they need on the battlefield and at home station.