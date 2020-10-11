Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo remarks to the media
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES
11.10.2020
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo remarks to the media
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 15:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|772387
|Filename:
|DOD_108057558
|Length:
|00:16:21
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo remarks to the media
LEAVE A COMMENT