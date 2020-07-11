Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Logistics Command U.S.M.C. Birthday Message

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Jennifer Gonzalez 

    Marine Corps Logistics Command

    HAPPY 245TH BIRTHDAY, MARINES! SEMPER FIDELIS. On behalf of Maj. Gen. Joseph Shrader, Commanding General, Marine Corps Logistics Command, and Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Rowan, Sergeant Major, Marine Corps Logistics Command - enjoy this year’s Marine Corps Birthday message.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 14:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772385
    VIRIN: 201107-O-BF136-727
    Filename: DOD_108057522
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Logistics Command U.S.M.C. Birthday Message, by Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Birthday

