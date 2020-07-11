HAPPY 245TH BIRTHDAY, MARINES! SEMPER FIDELIS. On behalf of Maj. Gen. Joseph Shrader, Commanding General, Marine Corps Logistics Command, and Sgt. Maj. Michael J. Rowan, Sergeant Major, Marine Corps Logistics Command - enjoy this year’s Marine Corps Birthday message.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 14:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772385
|VIRIN:
|201107-O-BF136-727
|Filename:
|DOD_108057522
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Logistics Command U.S.M.C. Birthday Message, by Jennifer Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
