    DHA Veterans Day Message

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Nicholas Roeder 

    Defense Health Agency

    Today we thank all veterans for their courage, loyalty, and sacrifice. Their service sets the example and provides motivation for those of us serving today.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 14:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772378
    VIRIN: 201110-A-N1234-001
    Filename: DOD_108057452
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA Veterans Day Message, by Nicholas Roeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #DHA #MHS #VeteransDay

