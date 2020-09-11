Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Happy 245th Birthday from MARFORCYBER

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Osborne 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    A birthday message from Maj. Gen. Mathew G. Glavy and Sgt. Maj. Jay D. Williamson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772375
    VIRIN: 201109-M-VG714-356
    Filename: DOD_108057448
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 245th Birthday from MARFORCYBER, by SSgt Jacob Osborne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    TRADITION
    MARINE CORPS BIRTHDAY
    MARINE CORPS
    MARINES
    MARFORCYBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT