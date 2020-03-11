Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, and Force Master Chief Steve Bosco remind Sailors across the fleet to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifice of those who have served before us and the significance of our own service to this great nation and the Submarine Force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 13:46
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
This work, SUBFOR Veteran's Day Video, by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
