SUBFOR Veteran's Day Video

Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, and Force Master Chief Steve Bosco remind Sailors across the fleet to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifice of those who have served before us and the significance of our own service to this great nation and the Submarine Force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)