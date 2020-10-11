Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 7 in 2 cases off Georgia coast 

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    The Coast Guard rescued seven people in two separate search and rescue cases Nov.10,2020, off the Georgia coast. The Coast Guard wants all mariners to take extra precautions and not go out on the water during increased winds and seas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

