Coast Guard rescues 7 in 2 cases off Georgia coast 

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772364" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard rescued seven people in two separate search and rescue cases Nov.10,2020, off the Georgia coast. The Coast Guard wants all mariners to take extra precautions and not go out on the water during increased winds and seas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)