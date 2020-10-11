Coast Guard rescues 7 in 2 cases off Georgia coast 

The Coast Guard rescued seven people in two separate search and rescue cases Nov.10,2020, off the Georgia coast. The Coast Guard wants all mariners to take extra precautions and not go out on the water during increased winds and seas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
11.10.2020
11.10.2020
B-Roll
|Location:
SAVANNAH, GA, US
