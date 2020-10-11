Retired Senior Airman Trent Smith talks about his recovery and long-term resiliency with the help of the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program as part of Warrior Care Month 2020.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 10:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|772329
|VIRIN:
|201109-F-OR487-005
|PIN:
|201109
|Filename:
|DOD_108056656
|Length:
|00:41:42
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ambassador: SrA (ret.) Trent Smith, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
