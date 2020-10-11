Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ambassador: SrA (ret.) Trent Smith

    TX, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Retired Senior Airman Trent Smith talks about his recovery and long-term resiliency with the help of the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program as part of Warrior Care Month 2020.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 10:11
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 772329
    VIRIN: 201109-F-OR487-005
    PIN: 201109
    Filename: DOD_108056656
    Length: 00:41:42
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ambassador: SrA (ret.) Trent Smith, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ambassador
    Smith
    Outreach
    Ambassador Program
    Trent Smith

