    CMM EMM Ruck March and STX Lanes

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    11.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. John Todd 

    7th Army Training Command

    The Combat Medical Ministry/Emergency Medical Ministry Course at Grafenwoehr Training Area November 1-8 reintroduces soldiering skills to chaplains and religious affairs specialists, as well as introduce medical skills vital during combat.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 12:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772320
    VIRIN: 201120-A-WB015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108056483
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMM EMM Ruck March and STX Lanes, by SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Graf
    7thATC
    319thMPAD
    JohnTodd
    JohnWTodd

