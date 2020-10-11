The Combat Medical Ministry/Emergency Medical Ministry Course at Grafenwoehr Training Area November 1-8 reintroduces soldiering skills to chaplains and religious affairs specialists, as well as introduce medical skills vital during combat.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 12:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772320
|VIRIN:
|201120-A-WB015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108056483
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMM EMM Ruck March and STX Lanes, by SGT John Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
