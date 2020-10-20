Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Kasserine: Covid 19 Testing Site

    GERMANY

    10.20.2020

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    7th Army Training Command

    Quarantined Soldiers at Camp Kasserine get tested for Covid-19. Once tested Soldier who test negative will move out to their next destination in Europe.

    Grafenwoehr
    EUCOM
    Bavaria
    ATLANTICRESOLVE
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    Corona Virus
    Covid 19
    Sgt. Joseph McDonald
    Sgt. McDonald
    Camp Kasserine

