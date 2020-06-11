Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Crimson Warrior

    SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.06.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anthony Clingerman  

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A social media video detailing the 48th Fighter Wing's participation in joint-exercise Crimson Warrior

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 08:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772308
    VIRIN: 201106-F-EZ507-883
    Filename: DOD_108056370
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SFK, GB

    RAF Lakenheath
    Interoperability
    RAF
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Crimson Warrior
    Roysl Sir Force

