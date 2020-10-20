NATO Allies practise responding to biochemical threats during Exercise Yellow Cross 20 in the Czech Republic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Exercise Yellow Cross 20, hosted by the Czech Republic, helped NATO Allies practise responding to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) threats.



Held from 12-20 October near Liberec, Czech Republic, the exercise gathered six NATO Allies – Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovenia and Spain – to train in detecting and responding to CBRN attacks, including the decontamination of Allied soldiers and materiel. During the exercise, soldiers undertook precautions against COVID-19 by social distancing and wearing masks.



Footage includes shots of Czech CBRN specialists responding to a simulated chemical attack in protective gear.



SHOTLIST



1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – CZECH SOLDIERS IN PROTECTIVE GEAR USING INSTRUMENTS TO ASSESS CHEMICAL MUNITIONS

2. (00:33) VARIOUS SHOTS – CZECH SOLDIERS TESTING A SIMULATED CASUALTY FOR CBRN CONTAMINATION



