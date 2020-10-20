Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO Allies practise responding to biochemical threats during Exercise Yellow Cross 20 in the Czech Republic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    10.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Exercise Yellow Cross 20, hosted by the Czech Republic, helped NATO Allies practise responding to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear (CBRN) threats.

    Held from 12-20 October near Liberec, Czech Republic, the exercise gathered six NATO Allies – Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovenia and Spain – to train in detecting and responding to CBRN attacks, including the decontamination of Allied soldiers and materiel. During the exercise, soldiers undertook precautions against COVID-19 by social distancing and wearing masks.

    Footage includes shots of Czech CBRN specialists responding to a simulated chemical attack in protective gear.

    SHOTLIST

    1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – CZECH SOLDIERS IN PROTECTIVE GEAR USING INSTRUMENTS TO ASSESS CHEMICAL MUNITIONS
    2. (00:33) VARIOUS SHOTS – CZECH SOLDIERS TESTING A SIMULATED CASUALTY FOR CBRN CONTAMINATION

    ###

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 07:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772303
    VIRIN: 201020-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108056323
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CZ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    CBRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT