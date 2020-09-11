Semper Fidelis: 2020 MCBH Birthday Pageant

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with various units speak to service members and base personnel during the Marine Corps Birthday Pageant ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 6, 2020. The pageant celebrates the 245th Marine Corps birthday and pays homage to the rich legacy of the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)