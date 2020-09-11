U.S. Marines with various units speak to service members and base personnel during the Marine Corps Birthday Pageant ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 6, 2020. The pageant celebrates the 245th Marine Corps birthday and pays homage to the rich legacy of the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2020 05:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772284
|VIRIN:
|201109-M-RM278-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108056102
|Length:
|00:08:49
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Semper Fidelis: 2020 MCBH Birthday Pageant, by Cpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS
