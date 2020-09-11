Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Semper Fidelis: 2020 MCBH Birthday Pageant

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jose Angeles 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marines with various units speak to service members and base personnel during the Marine Corps Birthday Pageant ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 6, 2020. The pageant celebrates the 245th Marine Corps birthday and pays homage to the rich legacy of the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 05:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772284
    VIRIN: 201109-M-RM278-0001
    Filename: DOD_108056102
    Length: 00:08:49
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Semper Fidelis: 2020 MCBH Birthday Pageant, by Cpl Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

