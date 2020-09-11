Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels, Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado and Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A U.S. Marines engage targets during a training class for the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition at Edson Range on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 2 - 9, 2020. The competition at Pendleton is the first in a series scheduled for Marine bases around the world as part of the 2021 Competition-In-Arms Program, which will end with a championship match on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The program is designed to significantly enhance participants’ proficiency in the use of individual small arms by refining fundamental marksmanship skills, learning marksmanship techniques, and pushing through mental and physical boundaries in a competitive forum. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde, Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels, Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.10.2020 00:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772280
    VIRIN: 201109-M-M0242-1002
    Filename: DOD_108056056
    Length: 00:16:53
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition, by LCpl Drake Nickels, Sgt Juan A. Soto-Delgado and LCpl Melissa Ugalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition
    MCMC

