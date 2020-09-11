B-Roll: Competition-In-Arms: Pendleton hosts marksmanship competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772280" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Marines engage targets during a training class for the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition at Edson Range on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 2 - 9, 2020. The competition at Pendleton is the first in a series scheduled for Marine bases around the world as part of the 2021 Competition-In-Arms Program, which will end with a championship match on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The program is designed to significantly enhance participants’ proficiency in the use of individual small arms by refining fundamental marksmanship skills, learning marksmanship techniques, and pushing through mental and physical boundaries in a competitive forum. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde, Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels, Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)