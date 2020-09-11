Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Race against the clock: Marines engage targets during marksmanship competition

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines engage targets during training classes for the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition at Edson Range on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 2-5, 2020. The competition at Pendleton is the first in a series scheduled for Marine bases around the world as part of the 2021 Competition-In-Arms Program, which will end with a championship match on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The program is designed to significantly enhance participants’ proficiency in the use of individual small arms by refining fundamental marksmanship skills, learning marksmanship techniques, and pushing through mental and physical boundaries in a competitive forum. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Melissa Ugalde, Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels, Sgt. Juan A. Soto-Delgado)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 22:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772275
    VIRIN: 201102-M-M0242-0001
    Filename: DOD_108056044
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Race against the clock: Marines engage targets during marksmanship competition, by Sgt Juan A. Soto-Delgado, identified by DVIDS

    Shooting

    Competition

    Marksmanship

    MCB Camp Pendleton

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Shooting Team
    Marksmanship Competition

