BRoll - MAG 39 Marines Celebrate Corps' 245 Birthday With Traditional Cake Cutting Ceremony

U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, host a cake cutting ceremony aboard Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California on Nov. 9, 2020 to commemorate the 245th birthday of the United States Marine Corps. The ceremony is a long-standing tradition that dates back generations and involves the passing of cake from the commanding officer to the oldest and youngest Marines, which symbolizes the passing of tradition from one generation to the next. This year’s ceremony abides by COVID-19 mitigation measures and was largely scaled down.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Abigail Paul)