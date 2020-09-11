Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Voices of World War II - Zygmund “Ski” Kowalewski

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    World War II veteran Zygmund “Ski” Kowalewski isn’t a typical 100-year-old man, the Alaska-based retiree still drives himself everywhere he needs to go and flew planes well into his nineties.

    Video by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel C. Coxwest, Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston Lewis and Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Dufrane

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 19:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772261
    VIRIN: 201109-D-AR128-159
    Filename: DOD_108055904
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Voices of World War II - Zygmund “Ski” Kowalewski, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Veteran's Day
    WWII
    DGOV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT