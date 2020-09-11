World War II veteran Zygmund “Ski” Kowalewski isn’t a typical 100-year-old man, the Alaska-based retiree still drives himself everywhere he needs to go and flew planes well into his nineties.
Video by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel C. Coxwest, Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston Lewis and Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Dufrane
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 19:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772261
|VIRIN:
|201109-D-AR128-159
|Filename:
|DOD_108055904
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Voices of World War II - Zygmund “Ski” Kowalewski, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT