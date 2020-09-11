Voices of World War II - Zygmund “Ski” Kowalewski

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



World War II veteran Zygmund “Ski” Kowalewski isn’t a typical 100-year-old man, the Alaska-based retiree still drives himself everywhere he needs to go and flew planes well into his nineties.



Video by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel C. Coxwest, Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston Lewis and Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Dufrane