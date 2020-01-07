4th Quartermaster Company Riggers

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is home to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) - the Pacific's only Airborne brigade. To make those operations possible requires the hard work of the Soldiers of the 4th Quartermaster Company (Airborne) - the riggers who pack the parachutes - and their civilian counterparts. Whether it's repairing a torn canopy on a T-11 personnel 'chute or installing new lines for a pallet's cargo parachute, the riggers are a critical part of making JBER's Army Airborne mission possible.
#17thCSSB #Army #ArmyStrong #Airborne #Riggers #parachute #JBER #JBERSalutes
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 18:47
|Category:
|Video ID:
|772257
|VIRIN:
|201109-F-SO696-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108055749
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT