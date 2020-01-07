4th Quartermaster Company Riggers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is home to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) - the Pacific's only Airborne brigade. To make those operations possible requires the hard work of the Soldiers of the 4th Quartermaster Company (Airborne) - the riggers who pack the parachutes - and their civilian counterparts. Whether it's repairing a torn canopy on a T-11 personnel 'chute or installing new lines for a pallet's cargo parachute, the riggers are a critical part of making JBER's Army Airborne mission possible.

