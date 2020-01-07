Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Quartermaster Company Riggers

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson is home to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) - the Pacific's only Airborne brigade. To make those operations possible requires the hard work of the Soldiers of the 4th Quartermaster Company (Airborne) - the riggers who pack the parachutes - and their civilian counterparts. Whether it's repairing a torn canopy on a T-11 personnel 'chute or installing new lines for a pallet's cargo parachute, the riggers are a critical part of making JBER's Army Airborne mission possible.
    #17thCSSB #Army #ArmyStrong #Airborne #Riggers #parachute #JBER #JBERSalutes

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 18:47
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

