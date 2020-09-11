Blue Angels #7, an F/A-18 Hornet, lands at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York on Nov. 9, 2020. The Blue Angels detail is visiting NFARS for a pre-show site inspection in preparation for the Thunder of Niagara Air Show scheduled for June 19 and 20, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772249
|VIRIN:
|201109-F-IQ439-188
|Filename:
|DOD_108055552
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blue Angels #7 lands at Niagara Falls ARS, by 2nd Lt. Lucas Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT