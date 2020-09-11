Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels #7 lands at Niagara Falls ARS

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Lucas Morrow 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Blue Angels #7, an F/A-18 Hornet, lands at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York on Nov. 9, 2020. The Blue Angels detail is visiting NFARS for a pre-show site inspection in preparation for the Thunder of Niagara Air Show scheduled for June 19 and 20, 2021.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772249
    VIRIN: 201109-F-IQ439-188
    Filename: DOD_108055552
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US 

    This work, Blue Angels #7 lands at Niagara Falls ARS, by 2nd Lt. Lucas Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New York
    NY
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Niagara Falls
    Navy
    Air Force
    Blue Angels
    NFARS
    914th Air Refueling Wing

