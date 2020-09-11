MCI-W, 1st MLG commanding generals speak on CDC and Family Childcare programs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Brig. Gen. Bobbi Shea, commanding general, 1st Marine Logistics Group, speak on Child Development Center and Family Childcare programs and hiring's on base, Nov. 6, 2020. The CDC and FCC are hiring now, so that they can continue to offer a variety of services and ensure quality care to service members' families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)