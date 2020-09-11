Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCI-W, 1st MLG commanding generals speak on CDC and Family Childcare programs

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Brig. Gen. Bobbi Shea, commanding general, 1st Marine Logistics Group, speak on Child Development Center and Family Childcare programs and hiring's on base, Nov. 6, 2020. The CDC and FCC are hiring now, so that they can continue to offer a variety of services and ensure quality care to service members' families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 21:18
    Category:
    Video ID: 772248
    VIRIN: 201109-M-HU496-403
    Filename: DOD_108055531
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCI-W, 1st MLG commanding generals speak on CDC and Family Childcare programs, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

