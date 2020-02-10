Redstone Update 2020 - PEO Missiles and Space presentation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Deputy Program Executive Officer Missiles and Space Darryl Colvin highlights the organization's recent accomplishments during the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce's annual Redstone Update, conducted Nov. 5, 2020.



During past years’ events, about 500 people typically attended in-person briefings. This year, the event was conducted virtually via the chamber's website, complying with pandemic-prevention measures to help protect the health and safety of participants and attendees.