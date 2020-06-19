Bonneville Dam Fish Window

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Salmon migrate up the Columbia River, between Washington and Oregon states, June 19, 2020. These fish are passing by a "fish window" at Bonneville Lock and Dam, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland district built and still operates.



Bonneville was the first federal lock and dam on the Columbia and Snake rivers. The project’s first powerhouse, spillway and original navigation lock were completed in 1938 to improve navigation on Columbia River and provide hydropower to the Pacific Northwest. A second powerhouse was completed in 1981, and a larger navigation lock in 1993.



Today, the project is a critical part of the water resource management system that provides flood risk management, power generation, water quality improvement, irrigation, fish and wildlife habitat and recreation along the Columbia River.