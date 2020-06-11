Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps Birthday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Christine Houser, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Sgt. Maj. John Lewis, the sergeant major of H&HS, wish the Marines of H&HS a happy 245th Marine Corps birthday, November 6, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 18:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772234
    VIRIN: 201109-M-XX001-001
    Filename: DOD_108055294
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Birthday Message, by Cpl Raynaldo Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    MCAS
    Marine Corps Air Station
    245 Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT