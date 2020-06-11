U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Christine Houser, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Sgt. Maj. John Lewis, the sergeant major of H&HS, wish the Marines of H&HS a happy 245th Marine Corps birthday, November 6, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 18:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772234
|VIRIN:
|201109-M-XX001-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108055294
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Birthday Message, by Cpl Raynaldo Ramos, identified by DVIDS
