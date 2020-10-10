Veteran Looks Down the Sights of Legacy and Brotherhood

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Bearcat snipers of the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion - 136th Infatry got to spend some time visiting with Vietnam Veteran and fellow sniper Richard (Rick) Hokenson on Camp Ripley Oct. 10, 2020. They learned that many changes have occurred to the Army’s weapons and equipment, but the fundamentals remain the same. Truly a great moment of camaraderie