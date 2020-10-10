Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veteran Looks Down the Sights of Legacy and Brotherhood

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2020

    Video by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    The Bearcat snipers of the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion - 136th Infatry got to spend some time visiting with Vietnam Veteran and fellow sniper Richard (Rick) Hokenson on Camp Ripley Oct. 10, 2020. They learned that many changes have occurred to the Army’s weapons and equipment, but the fundamentals remain the same. Truly a great moment of camaraderie

    Date Taken: 10.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 15:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 772227
    VIRIN: 201109-Z-DY230-1001
    Filename: DOD_108055214
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: US

    Sniper
    Veterans
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard

