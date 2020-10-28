Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station New Orleans prepares for Hurricane Zeta

    LA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Station New Orleans pre-positioned assets in preparation of Hurricane Zeta to be able to quickly respond to post-storm search and rescue emergencies and port assessments. Featured in this video is Petty Officer 3rd Class Liam Jones of Station New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772220
    VIRIN: 201028-G-ID129-001
    Filename: DOD_108055070
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station New Orleans prepares for Hurricane Zeta, by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sar
    uscg
    storm2020
    zeta
    id129

