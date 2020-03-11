The 355th Security Forces Squadron teaches Airmen dead body search procedures as part of Bushwhacer 20-07.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772214
|VIRIN:
|201103-F-NP794-345
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108055033
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dead Body Search Procedures B-Roll, by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT