    Dead Body Search Procedures B-Roll

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sari Seibert 

    355th Wing

    The 355th Security Forces Squadron teaches Airmen dead body search procedures as part of Bushwhacer 20-07.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772214
    VIRIN: 201103-F-NP794-345
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108055033
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dead Body Search Procedures B-Roll, by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DM
    DMAFB
    multi-capable airmen
    Bushwhacker 20-07

