    AFMC 101

    OH, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Arends, Jamie Chapman, Airman 1st Class Jazmin Granger, Trevor Wood and Jon Zanone

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The work of the military and civilian Airmen of the Air Force Materiel Command impacts the success of the entire United States Air Force mission. From research and development to test, sustainment, life cycle management, nuclear weapons development, installation and mission support and more, AFMC impacts every single U.S. Air Force mission across the globe.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 13:09
    Length: 00:08:19
