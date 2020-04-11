The work of the military and civilian Airmen of the Air Force Materiel Command impacts the success of the entire United States Air Force mission. From research and development to test, sustainment, life cycle management, nuclear weapons development, installation and mission support and more, AFMC impacts every single U.S. Air Force mission across the globe.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 13:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772198
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-F3230-6001
|PIN:
|615955
|Filename:
|DOD_108054894
|Length:
|00:08:19
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT