video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772198" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The work of the military and civilian Airmen of the Air Force Materiel Command impacts the success of the entire United States Air Force mission. From research and development to test, sustainment, life cycle management, nuclear weapons development, installation and mission support and more, AFMC impacts every single U.S. Air Force mission across the globe.