    Peterson Air Force Base Dog Tag Initiative

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Members of Peterson Air Force Base have been handing out dog tags with their personal name and number to their trusted wingman at Peterson Air Force Base, Nov. 9, 2020. The project was created to aid in suicide prevention across the base and increase the connectivity in office environments. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 13:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772196
    VIRIN: 201109-F-CN389-1001
    Filename: DOD_108054882
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Air Force
    USAF
    USSF
    Space Force

