PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Members of Peterson Air Force Base have been handing out dog tags with their personal name and number to their trusted wingman at Peterson Air Force Base, Nov. 9, 2020. The project was created to aid in suicide prevention across the base and increase the connectivity in office environments. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 13:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|772196
|VIRIN:
|201109-F-CN389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108054882
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Peterson Air Force Base Dog Tag Initiative, by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
