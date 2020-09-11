Peterson Air Force Base Dog Tag Initiative

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772196" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Members of Peterson Air Force Base have been handing out dog tags with their personal name and number to their trusted wingman at Peterson Air Force Base, Nov. 9, 2020. The project was created to aid in suicide prevention across the base and increase the connectivity in office environments. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman Kaitlin Castillo)