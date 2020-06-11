Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Infantry Division Pre-Mobilization Training

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    National Guard Soldiers from the 36th Infantry Division conduct pre-mobilization training at Fort Hood, Texas, in preparation for deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 13:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 772193
    VIRIN: 201106-A-BO313-518
    Filename: DOD_108054817
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    This work, 36th Infantry Division Pre-Mobilization Training, by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    forscom
    Texas National Guard
    Infantry
    Army National Guard
    36th Infantry Division
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Texas Military Department

