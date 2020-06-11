National Guard Soldiers from the 36th Infantry Division conduct pre-mobilization training at Fort Hood, Texas, in preparation for deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 13:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|772193
|VIRIN:
|201106-A-BO313-518
|Filename:
|DOD_108054817
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 36th Infantry Division Pre-Mobilization Training, by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
