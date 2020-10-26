Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with Major General Reed and Chief Master Sergeant Kwiatkowski

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.26.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Pathfinders,

    Major General Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Randy Kwiatkowski, Third Air Force command chief, recently visited our 501st bases.

    While they were here, they sat down with Colonel Wendt and talked about diversity, the future of the Air Force, and building an awesome team.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 12:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 772183
    VIRIN: 201026-F-NC256-001
    Filename: DOD_108054752
    Length: 00:11:01
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Major General Reed and Chief Master Sergeant Kwiatkowski, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501st
    YearOfThePathfinder
    PathfindersAreDiverse

