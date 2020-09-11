Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
NATO Secretary General opens NATO 2030 Youth Summit
BELGIUM
11.09.2020
Courtesy Video
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives opening speech at the NATO 2030 Youth Summit.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 12:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|772178
|VIRIN:
|201109-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108054695
|Length:
|00:08:01
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
NATO Secretary General opens NATO 2030 Youth Summit
LEAVE A COMMENT