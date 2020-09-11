Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    This Is Test - Episode 7 - Dr. Eileen Bjorkman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Bryce Bennett 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    "The Air Force Test Center does testing to make sure the systems we deliver to the warfighter are safe to use and perform the way they're supposed to," said Dr. Eileen Bjorkman, the Executive Director of the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 11:31
    Category:
    Video ID: 772176
    VIRIN: 201109-F-RD614-112
    Filename: DOD_108054644
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air show
    eafb
    avas
    thisistest
    tcotatu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT