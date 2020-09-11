This Is Test - Episode 7 - Dr. Eileen Bjorkman

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"The Air Force Test Center does testing to make sure the systems we deliver to the warfighter are safe to use and perform the way they're supposed to," said Dr. Eileen Bjorkman, the Executive Director of the Air Force Test Center at Edwards Air Force Base.