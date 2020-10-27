Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Is Test - Episode 6 - Chief Master Sgt. Brian Stafford

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Video by Domenic Moen 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Our Airmen, civil servants and contractors are constantly executing tests that push the boundaries of the air, space and cyber domains.

    They are instrumental in the development of the advanced technologies and weapons systems that make the Air Force Test Center the warfighter's first choice.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 11:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 772174
    VIRIN: 201027-F-LA030-026
    Filename: DOD_108054642
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CA, US

