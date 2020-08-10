Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Lead Conversations" episode 3

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Grossklag 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The third episode of the 6th Air Refueling Wing's "Lead Conversations" series features Vice Commander Col. Benjamin Robins and SrA Courtney Carlson. The two discuss suicide awareness and prevention and how they tackle the topic in their everyday lives.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 11:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 772172
    VIRIN: 201008-F-GM327-1001
    Filename: DOD_108054540
    Length: 00:21:39
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Lead Conversations" episode 3, by A1C Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

