The third episode of the 6th Air Refueling Wing's "Lead Conversations" series features Vice Commander Col. Benjamin Robins and SrA Courtney Carlson. The two discuss suicide awareness and prevention and how they tackle the topic in their everyday lives.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 11:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|772172
|VIRIN:
|201008-F-GM327-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108054540
|Length:
|00:21:39
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, "Lead Conversations" episode 3, by A1C Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
