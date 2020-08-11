Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Benefits of serving in the Air Force Reserve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Callie Ware 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mason Castleberry talks about taking advantage of tuition assistance offered for higher education.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 10:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 772164
    VIRIN: 201108-F-IJ844-983
    Filename: DOD_108054407
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Benefits of serving in the Air Force Reserve, by SSgt Callie Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    307th Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT