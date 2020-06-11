Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8MCD Cake Cutting Ceremony

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Cpl. Desmond Andrews 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with the 8th Marine Corps District conduct a cake cutting ceremony at 8MCD Headquarters on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 6, 2020. The Marine Corps Birthday is celebrated every year with a traditional cake cutting ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Desmond Andrews.)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 10:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 772161
    VIRIN: 201106-M-NZ953-716
    Filename: DOD_108054374
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8MCD Cake Cutting Ceremony, by Cpl Desmond Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

