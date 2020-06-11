U.S. Marines with the 8th Marine Corps District conduct a cake cutting ceremony at 8MCD Headquarters on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 6, 2020. The Marine Corps Birthday is celebrated every year with a traditional cake cutting ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Desmond Andrews.)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 10:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|772161
|VIRIN:
|201106-M-NZ953-716
|Filename:
|DOD_108054374
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 8MCD Cake Cutting Ceremony, by Cpl Desmond Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT