Soldiers demonstrate technical and tactical proficiency to earn Expert Field Medical Badge

The 531st Hospital Center hosted an Expert Field Medical Badge qualification event for eligible candidates on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, which included Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 531st Hospital Center, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and the Fort Campbell Dental Activity. EFMB is a special skill award for recognition of exceptional competence and outstanding performance by field medical personnel enabling a ready medical Force through elevated medical proficiency. The two-part event includes a standardization phase to familiarize candidates with the grading criteria and a seven-day testing phase where candidates are evaluated on technical and tactical skills. EFMB is among the most coveted skill awards in the Army. To learn more about qualifying for EFMB visit https://medcoe.army.mil/efmb