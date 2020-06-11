Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers demonstrate technical and tactical proficiency to earn Expert Field Medical Badge

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Video by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The 531st Hospital Center hosted an Expert Field Medical Badge qualification event for eligible candidates on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, which included Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 531st Hospital Center, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and the Fort Campbell Dental Activity. EFMB is a special skill award for recognition of exceptional competence and outstanding performance by field medical personnel enabling a ready medical Force through elevated medical proficiency. The two-part event includes a standardization phase to familiarize candidates with the grading criteria and a seven-day testing phase where candidates are evaluated on technical and tactical skills. EFMB is among the most coveted skill awards in the Army. To learn more about qualifying for EFMB visit https://medcoe.army.mil/efmb

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 10:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772156
    VIRIN: 201106-A-OT285-803
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108054353
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Fort Campbell
    Kentucky
    BACH
    101st Airborne Division
    medic
    readiness
    Expert Field Medical Badge
    MEDCOM
    Healthcare professionals
    Army Medicine
    DHA
    force health protection
    Blanchfield
    ready medical force
    Patrick T. Birchfield
    efmb

