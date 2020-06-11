Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Sgt. Morales Club

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    11.06.2020

    Video by Pfc. Katelyn Myers 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army noncommissioned officers assigned to 21st Theater Sustainment Command are inducted into the Sgt. Morales Club at Sembach Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Inductees went through a rigorous process to include appearing before several selection boards, consisting of sergeants major and club members. To achieve member status, nominees had to be approved by all selection board members. Honorary membership is limited to individuals whose contributions and significant support to units and military communities can be measured in terms of their accomplishments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Katelyn Myers)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 08:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 772151
    VIRIN: 201106-A-UK329-0001
    Filename: DOD_108054310
    Length: 00:22:21
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    Ceremony
    NCO
    Induction
    StrongEurope
    FirstInSupport
    SgtMoralesClub

