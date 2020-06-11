21st TSC Sgt. Morales Club

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772151" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army noncommissioned officers assigned to 21st Theater Sustainment Command are inducted into the Sgt. Morales Club at Sembach Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Inductees went through a rigorous process to include appearing before several selection boards, consisting of sergeants major and club members. To achieve member status, nominees had to be approved by all selection board members. Honorary membership is limited to individuals whose contributions and significant support to units and military communities can be measured in terms of their accomplishments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Katelyn Myers)