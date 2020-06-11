U.S. Army noncommissioned officers assigned to 21st Theater Sustainment Command are inducted into the Sgt. Morales Club at Sembach Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Inductees went through a rigorous process to include appearing before several selection boards, consisting of sergeants major and club members. To achieve member status, nominees had to be approved by all selection board members. Honorary membership is limited to individuals whose contributions and significant support to units and military communities can be measured in terms of their accomplishments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Katelyn Myers)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 08:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|772151
|VIRIN:
|201106-A-UK329-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108054310
|Length:
|00:22:21
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Sgt. Morales Club, by PFC Katelyn Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT