Vehicle-Borne IED/Mass-Casualty/Small-Arms Fire in Georgia

U.S. Marines with Georgia Liaison Team 12 assess a simulated vehicle-borne IED mass-casualty scenario and take small-arms fire with Georgian soldiers with the 32nd Georgian Infantry Battalion during the Mission Rehearsal Exercise in Patuhk Training Area, Georgia, Oct. 27, 2020. The Mission Rehearsal Exercise is a training and assessment focused on preparing the Georgian infantry battalions to integrate and contribute to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)