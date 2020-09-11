KFOR 28 completes JMRC rotation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/772147" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, wrapped up its rotation at the Joint Multinational Readiness Training Center in Hohenfels, Germany. The multinational forces will continue on to support the Kosovo Force 28 mission after the exercise at JMRC is completed. This is the single largest Iowa National Guard mobilization in support of the KFOR mission since 2004. The 1-113th Calvary Regiment, headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa, with units in Le Mars and Johnston, deployed nearly half of its Soldiers to Kosovo. Training exercises build readiness and interoperability, promote regional stability and enhance relationships between allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)