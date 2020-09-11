The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, wrapped up its rotation at the Joint Multinational Readiness Training Center in Hohenfels, Germany. The multinational forces will continue on to support the Kosovo Force 28 mission after the exercise at JMRC is completed. This is the single largest Iowa National Guard mobilization in support of the KFOR mission since 2004. The 1-113th Calvary Regiment, headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa, with units in Le Mars and Johnston, deployed nearly half of its Soldiers to Kosovo. Training exercises build readiness and interoperability, promote regional stability and enhance relationships between allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)
This work, KFOR 28 completes JMRC rotation, by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
