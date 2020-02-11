Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 02 November

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    11.02.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Brig. Gen. Thompson called in to AFN Joint Force. He spoke about the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and the influenza vaccine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 05:31
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:12:46
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Thompson on AFN Joint Force - 02 November, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN

    healthcare

    Army Medicine

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    coronavirus

    COVID-19

    COVID

